Water on road may have caused crash which killed two Bury teenagers, inquest told

A car crash in which two teenage friends were fatally injured may have occurred because of water on the road, an inquest has heard.

Jake Paxton and William Smedley, both 18, were passengers in the vehicle when it left the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Rougham on 26 December.

The hearing today (Monday) at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich heard that it appeared the car may have struck a patch of standing water.

Jake Paxton, of Sicklesmere Road, Bury St Edmunds, died in Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge the day after the accident.

The cause of his death was recorded as severe traumatic brain injury.

William Smedley, of Jubilee Court, Nowton Road, Bury St Edmunds, died at the scene of the crash as a result of multiple injuries.

Suffolk area coroner Nigel Parsley formally opened the inquest and then adjourned the hearing to a date to be fixed to allow the completion of enquiries.

Following their deaths, William’s family said he was a ‘loyal, kind, generous beautiful young man’.

Jake’s family said he was ‘beautiful inside and out’.