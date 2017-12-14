Waste hub plans can move forward after Secretary of State’s decision

Plans for a waste hub can move forward after the Government decided not to call in the application.

Proposals for the West Suffolk Operational Hub, to be built on land north of Hollow Road Farm in Fornham St Martin, were approved in November and were referred to the Secretary of State Sajid Javid.

He has decided not to call in the application and is satisfied it should be determined at local level.

The hub is a joint scheme between St Edmundsbury Borough, Forest Heath District and Suffolk County Councils.

Cllrs Peter Stevens and David Bowman, portfolio holders for operations at St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath. said: “We welcome the decision made by the Secretary of State and pleased, once the planning process is completed, we can move forward on this much needed and vital scheme.”

Adrian Graves and Mark Aston, who have campaigned against the hub, said they were ‘disappointed’ at the decision.

Mr Graves said the application was outside the borough’s planning policy, is ‘massively expensive’ and the cumulative traffic impact from this and other housing developments would be ‘totally devastating’.

Cllrs Stevens and Bowman said West Suffolk needed facilities which were ‘fit for purpose’ to meet ‘growing needs’.

At full council meetings next week, St Edmundsbury Borough and Forest Heath are being asked to approve an extra £1.095 million and £589,000 respectively in funding for the hub.

The total cost of the hub is approximately £32 million.