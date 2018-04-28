Walsham-le-Willows pupils get involved with the past as they discover some dinosaur eggs

They may have died out but dinosaurs are today stimulating pupils’ imaginations as they uncover a fascinating find at Walsham-le-Willows Primary School field.

The discovery of dinosaur eggs has prompted a visit from paleantologist ‘Dr Edwin Harold Cartwright’ who will be questioned closely by the children before they write their reports .

Waltham Le Willows Primary School has discovered some Dinosaur Eggs''Pictured: Archie Thurlow (Early Years) and Isla Finch (Year 2)''''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The project for Key Stage 1 pupils aged four to seven was organised by teachers Tracey Gorzelak and Nicola Brophy who said the children had had a ‘fantastic’ time.

Mrs Brophy said: “The children know dinosaurs are extinct but have had so much fun. They’ve been making Top Trump cards with dino facts on them and thinking up questions for our visiting paleantologist. This makes learning accessible for all. We even had some police tape cordoning off the find to make it convincing.”