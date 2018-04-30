Walk the dog at Ickworth Park and help raise money for hearing dogs

Ickworth Park will be one of the 20 venues across the country to host the fourth Great British Dog Walk in aid of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People on Saturday.

You can do either eight or 10km and tickets are £10 in advance at www.hearingdogs.org.uk or £12 on the day, with registration from 10am for an 11am start.

The Dulux Dog will be there to start the walk which will fund more hearing dogs like Pebbles, who helps Margo Harrison, a profoundly deaf senior staff nurse at West Suffolk Hospital.

Margo said: “She has made such a big difference to my life, helping me at home and work. My family and colleagues adore her and she acts as a constant reminder to patients to look at me when they’re talking so I can read their lips.”