Walk of Witness to mark Good Friday

Churches Together in Bury St Edmunds and District are holding a special Walk of Witness on March 30 to mark Good Friday.

All are welcome to attend the event, which will begin with a short service in St Edmundsbury Cathedral at 10.30am.

The march will then go from there, with the procession walking behind a large wooden cross and being accompanied by a single drum beat across Angel Hill, up Abbeygate Street and along Buttermarket.

The march will finish in Cornhill, where a stage will be set up outside Moyse’s Hall Museum for a service of songs and a dramatised reading. This will finish at around 11.35am.

The event includes elements contributed by various churches of different Christian denominations and is supported by Bury St Edmunds Town Council, St John’s Ambulance and Suffolk Police.