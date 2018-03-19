Wade in to support Lark restoration work in Mildenhall

A group dedicated to restoring the River Lark is holding an event to recruit Mildenhall volunteers on Saturday.

The River Lark Catchment Partnership (RLCP) will start at The Jubilee Centre’s Pavillion, at 10am, with a talk on what it has done so far.

Its projects have included work at Fornham and Bury St Edmunds, as well as in the Abbey Gardens with the Bury Water Meadows Group.

After the talk, you can either join volunteers on bank repairs or do a guided walk in Mildenhall’s water meadows.

The Environment Agency backs the Lark restoration work by funding materials and supporting the work.

Andrew Hinchley, chairman of RLCP, said: “We are very keen to build up support in Mildenhall. The success in being part of the of a major Heritage Lottery Fund development grant for Brecks rivers will give us many opportunities for volunteers to achieve great results.”