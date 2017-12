The underpass below Bury St Edmunds’ Parkway has become a more welcoming route to town thanks to a chance meeting.

Bury In Bloom’s Melanie Lesser met Bury St Edmunds resident Sarah Ruczaj, who regularly uses the underpass, and they came to the same decision – it needed a makeover to be more welcoming to people walking into town.

Coastline installing the pictures. Picture: Carol Street Photography.

So Sarah offered to recruit a group of volunteers to paint the ceiling, remove graffiti and clear rubbish.

Meanwhile, Melanie gathered funding from Bury Town Council, Ourburystedmunds and Bury in Bloom to enable better signage, a clear map and attractive photographs of the town to decorate the walls.

B&Q, whose store is at one end of the underpass, donated the paint for the ceiling.

Vince Canning from Coastline Graphics designed the signage, using photographs from Bury St Edmunds and Beyond, Ourburystedmunds and Bury In Bloom’s volunteer photographer Jo Sweetman.

Cutting the undergrowth. Picture: Carol Street Photography.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council tidied up the planting around the underpass, cutting back undergrowth and getting rid of litter.

Suffolk County Council has agreed to leave the underpass lights on all day.

Melanie said: “We have already had a number of compliments on the new-look underpass.”