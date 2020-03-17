Bury St Edmunds Chess Club has moved it's weekly club meetings to the virtual world, with online internal club games planned for the coming weeks.

Members of the club have been encouraged to log into Chess.com from 7.30pm on Thursdays and join Bury St Edmunds' online club so that matches can be arranged.

Like most sports, chess has seen league fixtures and tournaments cancelled or suspended, with club meetings at Moreton Hall Community Centre called off and no clear time frame on when they may resume.

Bury St Edmunds chess club is going virtual (31789011)

The proposed online matches between club members allow internal friendly matches and tournaments to be played, but are more limited in terms of allowing competitive league fixtures to be played.

This is because computer software exists which can play perfect chess, which is why players must not have their mobile phones out during face to face competitive fixtures.

For reasons of tournament integrity, it seems unlikely, but not impossible, that online matches can replace the remaining competitive fixtures.

Chess will be played across virtual boards

The season is currently suspended just a handful of games away from its conclusion and online chess is currently only planned to replace friendly games.