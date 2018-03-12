Village installs new sign to combat speeding after residents raise concerns

A West Suffolk village has installed a new sign to help crack down on speeding motorists.

Ingham Parish Council bought the vehicle activation sign which flashes at drivers to tell them how fast they are going.

It follows concerns from residents about lorries and cars speeding on the A134 and Culford Road in the village.

Adrian Dawson, parish council chairman, said: “As a retired police officer, I know first-hand just how dangerous the issue of speeding can be.

“Equally we recognise that my former colleagues can’t be at all places at all times which is why we, as a community, are taking action.

“There is evidence elsewhere that the use of these signs does slow the majority of speeding vehicles.”

The sign will be positioned at different points in the village by volunteers.

Its purchase was supported with locality grant funding from St Edmundsbury Borough Cllr Susan Glossop and Suffolk County Cllr Beccy Hopfensperger.

Cllr Glossop, who provided £500, said: “Beccy and myself backed a similar community led scheme in Flempton and Hengrave late last year.

“I’m sure that this sign will reduce speeding in Ingham, making it a safer place to live and work in, as well as for all those simply travelling through.”

Cllr Hopfensperger, who contributed £2,000, added: “It puts the power in the hands of the community who can play an active role in managing the placement of this sign and monitoring to ensure it is effective.”

Ingham Parish Council also paid £600 towards the sign.