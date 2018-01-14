Views of Bury St Edmunds from the archives

These sweeping shots capture the changing landscape of Bury St Edmunds.

Taken from a series of aerial pictures in the Bury Free Press archives, the images offer a glimpse of time gone by – thought to be the late 1970s.

This image shows St Edmundsbury Cathedral minus the Millenium Tower, which was completed in 2005

The first image shows the town centre before the arc shopping centre was built with the Cattle Market buildings still standing.

The Parkway multi-storey car park has yet to be built, a gasholder can be seen in Tayfen Road while the building currenlty occupied by B&Q appears to be under construction.

In the second picture, the eagle-eyed will notice St Edmundsbury Cathedral minus the Millenium Tower, which was completed in 2005.

This image also shows the recently removed Cullum Road/Parkway double mini -roundabout and the access road through the Water Meadows to Greene King has yet to be constructed.

The beginnings of the Moreton Hall estate

A third vista shows the beginnings of the Moreton Hall estate.

