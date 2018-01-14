Views of Bury St Edmunds from the archives

These sweeping shots capture the changing landscape of Bury St Edmunds.
Taken from a series of aerial pictures in the Bury Free Press archives, the images offer a glimpse of time gone by – thought to be the late 1970s.
The first image shows the town centre before the arc shopping centre was built with the Cattle Market buildings still standing.
The Parkway multi-storey car park has yet to be built, a gasholder can be seen in Tayfen Road while the building currenlty occupied by B&Q appears to be under construction.
In the second picture, the eagle-eyed will notice St Edmundsbury Cathedral minus the Millenium Tower, which was completed in 2005.
This image also shows the recently removed Cullum Road/Parkway double mini -roundabout and the access road through the Water Meadows to Greene King has yet to be constructed.
A third vista shows the beginnings of the Moreton Hall estate.
