Vandals damage Moreton Hall bus shelters twice in a weekend

Vandals who shattered windows in bus stops along a busy road returned after they had been made safe to smash more glass.

Moreton Hall councillor Frank Warby has hit out at ‘mindless vandalism’ which left a road and bus stops, used by hundreds of children to go to school from the Bury St Edmunds estate, covered in broken glass.

“I’m furious,” Cllr Warby said. I don’t know what they got out of it.

“The council workers came out and put red tape round them and cleared up the glass and these idiots came back and shattered more glass.

“Children use these bus stops to get to school and the pensioners and everyone use them to go into town.”

Cllr Warby says that on Saturday night into Sunday morning, three bus stops in Bedingfeld Way and one in Symonds Road were attacked.

The vandals left safety glass either in pieces on the ground or hanging dangerously in the frames.

In addition, a cycleway sign in Shakers Lane was pulled down complete with its pole.

Cllr Warby said nobody he had spoken to or on Facebook has mentioned seeing the vandals at work and there are no CCTV cameras in the areas attacked.

He later posted a picture online of a tool found near one of the shelters which he thought may have been used to shatter the glass in the attack.

Suffolk Police have urged anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area of Moreton Hall on Saturday night to contact them on 101 quoting CAD 142 of April 16.