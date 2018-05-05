Van makes ‘huge difference’ to Sunday Suppers

A grass roots organisation which takes food and comfort to homeless and vulnerable people now has a van, thanks to a successful £10,000 fund-raising appeal.

Sunday Suppers, which started 18 months ago with just a flask of hot soup, now supplies hot meals and essential supplies in Bury St Edmunds three nights a week.

But the group’s efforts were hampered after it outgrew its previous vehicle, which was not big enough to hold everything needed on a regular basis.

However, after an appeal and months of fund-raising – with support also coming in through an online crowd-funding page, sponsored sleep-outs, bingo nights, help from Tesco, Asda, churches, Round Tables and Rotary Clubs – the group has taken delivery of its new transport.

The van, which has been in operation just over a week, is kitted out with shelves so the team is able to take everything it could need out at once, something which has made a ‘huge difference’ according to founder Dottie Mistry.

“Everything is there for us now which is amazing. And we’re able to take extras out as well – it is just lovely.

“We raised the money through help from everywhere really,” said Dottie. “And what we have found since we got the van is that it is self-explanatory who we are and what we are doing. We have found more people are donating to us on the spot when they see us.”

Sunday Suppers, which has volunteers from Bury, Mildenhall, Lakenheath, Brandon, Glemsford and further afield, offers hot meals in Bury town centre every Sunday, Monday and Thursday evening.

“There are people who are still sleeping in tents and doorways,” said Dottie.

“There are a lot of people being assisted now and some are finding rooms, which is good, and we support them and try to find them any equipment they might need. It is nice to see there is a slight improvement to the situation in Bury.”

n Email sundaysupperbse@gmail.com to get involved