USAF gives schools a direct line to Santa

Children at two schools had the chance to talk to Santa on a two-way radio, thanks to the USAF.

Airmen from RAF Mildenhall’s 100th Air Refueling Wing visited Beck Row Primary and Great Heath Academy in Mildenhall to provide the students with a direct line to Santa Claus.

Staff Sgt Carlaton White, Senior Airman Kiana Kirkland, Senior Airman Stephen Tapia and Airman 1st Class Roy Smith volunteered to help with Radio Santa.

At Beck Row children were surprised Santa already knew their names and what they wanted for Christmas.

Ruth Cresswell, Great Heath Academy early years teacher, said: “The children were delighted to be able to speak to Santa.

“We really appreciate the volunteers taking time out of their busy schedules to run Radio Santa.”

SSgt White, 100th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmissions systems supervisor, admitted: “I really enjoyed the experience, it was a good opportunity to reach out to the local community and make a positive impact on the youth,

“The reactions from the kids were great and we hope to be able to this again for years to come.”

Santa and his elves were too busy to comment.