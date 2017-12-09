UPDATED: Woman dies in Wattisfield collision

A woman has died following a serious road traffic collision in Wattisfield.

Police were called just before 3.55pm today (December 9), to reports of a two vehicle collision involving a black Ford Mondeo and a black Hyundai Getz on the A143.

Ambulance and fire crews also attended, but the female passenger of the Hyundai – a woman aged in her 80s – died at the scene.

The male driver of the Hyundai Getz and the female driver of the Ford Mondeo both received treatment for minor injuries.

The road was closed between the B1113 and Summer Road whilst a collision investigation took place, but reopened at 8.30pm.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 258 of December 9.