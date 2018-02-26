Updated: Two lorry collision on the A14

Delays are expected after a two lorry collision on the A14 earlier today.

Police were called to the scene at 3.05pm and closed lane two between Higham and Risby.

The incident involved two Merecedes lorries and a rolling road block was put in place.

Police are on the scene and said delays are to be expected on that stretch of road as recovery will be needed for the vehicles.

Lane one of the carriageway however is still open.

Suffolk Police are asking witnesses to call 101 quoting CAD 238 of today.

Highways England said at 5pm: “Long delays of over one hour are being measured behind this incident.”