UPDATED: Three men arrested after woman reportedly raped are released under investigation

Three men arrested following a report that a woman was raped near Bury St Edmunds have been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

A 19-year-old woman reported that at about 3am on Saturday, April 21 she was made to get into a taxi by three men outside the Flex nightclub, in St Andrew’s Street, Bury St Edmunds.

She was driven to a property in a rural location between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury where she was then raped.

The woman was later able to leave the house on foot and alert police.

A 19-year-old man, from Sudbury, and a 22-year-old man, from Bury St Edmunds, were arrested by police on suspicion of rape.

A 26-year-old man, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, was also arrested in connection with the incident.

All three men were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned by detectives.

The woman is being supported by specialist trained officers, as detectives continue to investigate the incident, including forensic and CCTV work.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of the Flex nightclub around 3am on the morning of Saturday, April 21 and who may have any information relating to this incident to call the West Safeguarding Unit at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 21378/18.