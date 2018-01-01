UPDATED: Road to be closed overnight after man’s body found in Woolpit

Suffolk Police are closing a road overnight and issuing a description following the discovery of a man’s body in Woolpit.

Officers were called at 1.50pm today (Monday, January 1), to reports that the body of a man had been found at the side of Elmswell Road, in Woolpit.

The man has not been identified and the death is being treated as unexplained.

Suffolk Police would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have any information to assist the investigation.

The deceased man is described as a white male, believed to be aged over 50, and approximately 5 foot tall.

He has short, fair hair, is clean shaven and is wearing a hearing aid in his right ear.

Elmswell Road will remain closed overnight and is expected to be closed well into tomorrow morning, from Woolpit village to junction 47 of the A14. Diversions are in place.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene while an investigation is carried out.

If anyone has any information that might identify the deceased or has any other information to assist the investigation, please call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 301 of today, Monday 1 January.