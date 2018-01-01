UPDATED: Road remains closed after man’s body found in Woolpit

A road remains closed following the discovery of a man’s body in Woolpit.

Officers were called at 1.50pm yesterday (Monday, January 1), to reports that the body of a man had been found at the side of Elmswell Road, in Woolpit.

The man has not been identified and the death is being treated as unexplained.

Suffolk Police would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have any information to assist the investigation.

The deceased man is described as a white male, believed to be aged over 50, and approximately 5 foot tall.

He has short, fair hair, is clean shaven and is wearing a hearing aid in his right ear.

Elmswell Road is expected to remain closed today from Woolpit village to junction 47 of the A14.

Diversions are in place.

A police spokeswoman said: “We’re still appealing for anyone to come forward who may know the identity of the deceased man.”

If anyone has any information that might identify the deceased or has any other information to assist the investigation, call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 301 of Monday, January 1.