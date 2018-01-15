UPDATED: Met Office warns of high winds in East Anglia

The Met Office has today updated its warning of high winds across East Anglia tonight.

It issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning on Monday for the period from 9pm on Wednesday to 1pm on Thursday but has now revised that to midnight until 9am.

Where it was warning of gusts of 60-70mph with ‘a small chance of winds reaching 80mph in places’ it now predicts gusts of 50-60mph widely and 70mph in the west of the UK.

But the Met Office still warns that the gales will hit transport and power services, with the likelihood that bridges will be closed.

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

When the gales hit, you can check the road situation on www.trafficengland.com.

To check rail journeys, visit www.greateranglia.co.uk.

You can check and report powercuts with UK Power Networks at http://ukpower.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/fault-map or call 0800 3163105.