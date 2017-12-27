UPDATED: Man who died in Boxing Day collision on the A14 at Rougham named

An 18-year-old man died in a collision which closed the A14 for several hours last night

Suffolk Police named him this afternoon as William Smedley of Bury St Edmunds, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta. He died at the scene.

Police were called to a collision between a black Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Ford Fiesta at 9.30pm on last night on the A14 eastbound, just east of junction 45 at Rougham.

A second man, who was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life threatening injuries, remains in a serious and critical condition.

A third male was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The 19-year-old woman driver of the Corsa was uninjured.

The road remained closed until shortly after 5.30am this morning.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Anyone with any information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD number 332 of December 26.