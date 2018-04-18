Updated: Man struck by lorry on A14 in ‘critical but stable condition’

A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a lorry on the A14 at Beyton on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene, just beyond the Beyton slip road, shortly after 1.10pm.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance also attended to airlift the man to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

It is thought that the man, aged in his 40s, had left his grey BMW which was parked in a layby before colliding with the grey Volvo HGV.

The Westbound carriageway was closed while investigations were carried out but reopened fully at 7.45pm on Wednesday night.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage of it should call the Serious Collison Investigation Team on 101, quoting CAD 146 of April 18.