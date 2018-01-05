UPDATED: Man jailed for causing death by careless driving in Coddenham

A motorist who admitted causing the death a passenger when his car crashed at Coddenham has today been jailed.

Josh Caines, 23, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to causing death by careless driving whilst over the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced Caines, of Upper Street, Witnesham, to three years imprisonment.

Caines was also disqualified from driving for three and a half years.

The man who died was Ben Fulcher, 21, of Needham Market, who was a front seat passenger in a red Mini being driven by Caines on October 15, 2016.

The court heard how in a single vehicle collision near a bridge on the B1078 Church Road, Coddenham, Mr Fulcher was fatally injured.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 11.10am, in which the Mini was found in a roadside ditch, but Mr Fulcher was declared dead at the scene.

Sergeant Scott Lee-Amies, from the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “This tragic collision has had terrible consequences for all those involved.

“Having suffered an unimaginable loss in such circumstances I would also like to express my condolences and thanks to Ben Fulcher’s family who have been very supportive throughout the investigation.”

In a statement issued through Suffolk Police, Mr Fulcher’s family said: “The sentence given in court today will never reflect the pain of losing Ben.

“The longer courts continue to hand out short prison sentences to drink drivers, the more deaths there will be on our roads. Deaths that could have been avoided.

“People need to realise that the risk of killing or being killed is very real and this ultimately destroys lives.

“Between 2010 to 2016 breath tests conducted by police in England and Wales have fallen by 37 per cent.

“Some drivers choose to take the risk as they feel they won’t get caught.

“Drink drivers need to fear detection every day, not just in December campaigns.

“Our roads cannot be made safe until drink drivers are detected and deterred.

“The past 15 months have been the most difficult period of our lives. Throughout this time we have been unable to grieve whilst we have waited to finally hear a guilty plea and Josh Caines to take responsibility for his actions.

“As a family we would like to thank those that have supported us and will continue to do so. This includes 4YP Ipswich Counselling, The NHS Mental Health Services and Pc Allie Cotton from the Serious Collision Investigation Team with Suffolk Police.

“If it wasn’t for Allie and the Serious Collision Team’s persistence and commitment to this investigation we do not know how we would have coped.

“Ben will forever be remembered as a kind, funny and loyal young man. We miss him every day and the heartache of losing him will last a lifetime.

“We feel honoured and are proud to have had him in our lives for 21 years.”