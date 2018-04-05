UPDATED: Man arrested following alleged Stowmarket rape released on bail

A man arrested by detectives investigating an alleged rape in Stowmarket has been released on bail.

A 19-year-old woman reported to police that she was raped at about 2am on Sunday, April 1 in the vicinity of the Recreation Ground.

Yesterday afternoon (April 5), a 45-year-old man, from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken to Bury St Edmunds Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been released on bail until Tuesday, May 1 pending further enquiries.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape on Sunday evening and was released under investigation.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of the Recreation Ground between 1.30am and 2.30am on the morning of Sunday, April 1, and who may have any information relating to the incident to contact them.

Calls should be made to the West Safeguarding Unit at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 17554/18.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police have urged people to remain vigilant when out at night, to plan their journey home and avoid going off alone.