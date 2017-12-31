UPDATED: Man arrested after woman found dead in Stowmarket

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Stowmarket last night.

Police were called to an address in The Brickfields at 10.20pm.

The Brickfields, in Stowmarket. Picture: Mark Westley.

On arrival at the property a woman, believed to be aged in her 60s, was discovered unresponsive.

Paramedics attended the address but the woman was declared deceased at the scene.

A police spokesman said the death was being treated as suspicious and a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police cordon was in place at the property while officers carried out an investigation.

Neighbours have told of their shock after hearing of the woman’s death.

Jenny Glancy, 61, said: “I’ve been living here since 2005 but I’ve never actually seen the couple.

“It’s very sad, terrible.”

A resident, who has lived in Stowmarket for 54 years, said: “It’s absolutely terrible. Nothing like this, to my knowledge, has ever happened before.

“The biggest problem until now has been parents parking when taking their kids to school.

“I’m very sorry to hear about it.”

Neighbour Richard Hallett, 40, said: “I saw the ambulance at about 11pm.

“There was one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles and three police cars.

“I was watching TV and heard something so I looked out of the window and thought ‘where did that come from?’.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I saw a load of flashing lights outside and thought something must have happened.

“I never imagined it could be something like this. What an awful thing to happen at this time of year.

“I hope at the very least it was just a tragic accident and not murder, that would just be devastating.”

A spokesman for The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We received a call at 10.22pm on 30th December to The Brickfields, Stowmarket, to a report of a woman who was not breathing.

“An ambulance crew, ambulance officer and rapid response vehicle were dispatched.

“They treated a woman in cardiac arrest. Despite their best efforts, the patient sadly died at the scene.”

Anyone who has any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 401 of Saturday 30 December.