Updated: Man air-lifted from A14 after collision with lorry

A man has been air-lifted to hospital from the A14 near Beyton after being in collision with a lorry this afternoon.

Highways England says the westbound carriageway is likely to remain closed until after 8pm between junctions 47 at Elmswell and 45 at Rougham.

Suffolk Police said they were called at about 1.10pm to reports of a man being in collision with a lorry. They said it was not clear what he was doing on the dual-carriageway.

The westbound carriageway was closed and remains so while the eastbound side was closed so the East Anglian Air Ambulance could land to take the man to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Witnesses should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 146 of April 18.