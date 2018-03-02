UPDATED: Flats scheme recommended for approval

A proposal to demolish neglected commercial buildings in Bury St Edmunds and build 16 flats has been recommended for approval.

Julia MacKay Properties proposes turning the site at 46 to 47 St Andrew’s Street South, which was home to the former R-AGE youth centre and a takeaway, into a three-storey building with basement level.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s development control committee has been recommended to approve the plans, despite objections from Bury Town Council and residents.

The plans would see the construction of 10 two-bedroom and six one-bedroom flats, with on-site cycle and bin storage but no car parking.

The plans were submitted last April but later amended after concerns about the size of the original building. It has now been reduced from the three-and-a-half storeys and 18 flats originally proposed.

A report to the development control committee said: “The existing buildings on the site are in poor condition and of no architectural merit.”

It added that the revised scheme was ‘a huge improvement to the street scene and would enhance the setting of the conservation area’.

The town council objected to the application on the grounds of car parking, while Suffolk County Council Highways recommended refusal on the grounds of insufficient car parking.

The development control committee was due to discuss the plans yesterday (March 1) but the meeting was cancelled due to the weather and the plans will be considered on April 5.