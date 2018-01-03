UPDATED: Damage to overhead wires south of Diss causing delays on London to Norwich line repaired

Overhead wires which had been damaged, causing delays to rail services between London and Norwich, have been repaired.

The wires, between Stowmarket and Diss, had been damaged and caused delays and cancellations to numerous services along the line.

Network Rail engineers are going to the location of the damage to assess the situation and make repairs as quickly as possible Greater Anglia spokesman

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “Train services between London Liverpool Street and Norwich are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised.”

Passengers can check their journey before they travel by visiting www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia

The East of England has been battered by high winds as Storm Eleanor sweeps across the country.