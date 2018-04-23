UPDATE: Police issue description after reports of man exposing himself to girls at Moreton Hall playground

Police are investigating after a man exposed himself to three girls in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday.

Officers were called at about 5.40pm after it was reported that some time between 4pm and 4.30pm a man exposed himself to three girls aged 12-13 near the Flying Fortress playground (off Airfield Road and Lady Miriam Way, on the Moreton Hall estate).

The man is reported as having exposed himself before laying down in the grass in front of them.

He is described as about 30 years old, with a tanned complexion, short dark brown hair and wearing a light grey T-shirt, blue sports shorts and black trainers with white socks.

Prior to exposing himself, he was riding a white bike with black stripes on it along a path near the play area

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 21672/18.