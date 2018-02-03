Unit at Thetford’s Riverside Complex under offer

Thetford’s £8 million Riverside Complex in Bridge Street could soon see a new business open as one of the site’s units is now ‘under offer’.

The potential new tenants will be the first to come to the leisure complex since restaurant chain Grand Central American Bar & Grill opened in April, 2017.

Residents were growing concerned on social media by the lack of movement on the empty units on the site but now Breckland Council has confirmed that a potential new tenant could be on its way.

Talking about this and the new Breckland Retail Park in London Road, Cllr Adrian Stasiak, Breckland Council Executive Member for Growth and Commercialisation, said: “A new retail park will be another string to our bow in the town’s offer to both residents and visitors. The council is also in ongoing discussions with tenants who are interested in potentially coming to Thetford Riverside and we will release further details once commercially sensitive discussions are concluded.”

The 2,643 square foot unit under offer is the largest unused unit in the complex but the company bidding for the unit is still unnamed.

Town councillor Chris Harvey said: “Great news for our town that another unit in the riverside complex is under offer this can only be a positive for the town centre and I hope it’s a let that offers our town something different than we have already.”

Though it is believed that the units will only house one type of business, a Breckland Council officer revealed they would be open to all offers.

She said: “We are currently marketing the units in accordance with the planning use class A3 – restaurants and cafes – however we would consider other uses from operators.”

The Riverside Complex opened in December 2016 and also boasts a cinema and a 64- bedroom hotel.

It is believed that the plan for the complex has been to mirror the restaurant strategy of the arc Shopping Centre in Bury St Edmunds, by bringing in one to establish themselves before expanding to more.