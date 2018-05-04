Under-threat Meals on Wheels service taken on by new charity

The under-threat Meals on Wheels service in the Bury St Edmunds area has a future, after a new charity took it on.

In February, previous operator Royal Voluntary Service decided to review the service. and this week it announced Aspect Living Foundation would be taking it over.

Royal Voluntary Service said it made the decision to pull out after it saw the number of services it ran across the country decline over the past decade, eventually making it harder to sustain due to depleted infrastructure.

Sam Ward, director of commissioned Sservices at Royal Voluntary Service, said: “We very much regret having to end the service.

“The well-being of the older people in Suffolk is our priority and we have been working with the local authority and other partners to find potential alternatives to allow them to receive a service in the future.

“We are delighted that Aspect Living Foundation, a local charity, will be taking over the service. We will be working with them to ensure a smooth transition and we wish them every success in delivering the new service.

“Our volunteers and staff have worked tremendously hard at the service for many years and we know that their efforts have been hugely appreciated. We would like to take this opportunity to thank them for everything they have done.”

Tess Aristodemou, Aspect Living Foundation chief executive, said: “Having worked with Royal Voluntary Service and the Meals on Wheels team it quickly became apparent how vital this service is to the elderly and vulnerable people around Suffolk. Together with a robust panel of local trustees with the same passion and commitment for this service, we have established the new charity Aspect Living Foundation.

“Meals on Wheels is not just a service, to many it’s a lifeline. The amazing team of delivery drivers not only deliver a nutritious meal but complete a health and wellbeing check which, on many occasions, has alerted next of kin or the emergency services to any potential issues.

“We are delighted to be able to continue the amazing work Royal Voluntary Service has provided over the years and expand the service in the aim to help as many people as we can to stay independent in their own homes.”

Suffolk County Council ran Meals on Wheels until 2014, after it saw a 75 per cent reduction in the number of customers between April 2011 and September 2014.

To find out more about Meals on Wheels call 07753174040 or email enquires@aspectliving.org.uk Aspect Living is currently recruiting delivery drivers for the service, at www.aspectliving.org.uk/working-for-us