Two-year-old girl taken to hospital with head injury after Barningham crash

A two-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with a suspected head injury after her family’s car crashed in Barningham.

Police were called to a single car collision on Bardwell Road at 8.55am this morning.

The girl was travelling with her parents and two siblings, aged three years and two months. Her mother and two siblings sustained minor injuries while her father suffered a broken finger.

She was taken by land ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

An air ambulance was also in attendance.

Barningham Road remains closed in both directions.