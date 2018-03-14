Two Counties business exhibition a success

The Two Counties Business Exhibition has been a huge success, with businessmen and women learning how to take their businesses to the next level.

The event, organised by Cambridgeshire and Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and supported by Iliffe Media, offered business leaders a chance to learn from the best with seminars, speed network and a host of stands.

The Two Counties Business Exhibition was held at Newmarket's Rowley Mile racecourse

Over 80 businesses were at the exhibition, including developer Alconbury Weald, the Ministry of Defence, and Barclays Bank.

At Newmarket's Rowley Mile racecourse, attendees had the chance to learn how they could push their business forwards in seminars delivered by Google Digital Garage, Spirus Marketing, and iMET, a specialist training facility for construction, manufacturing, digital and life sciences.

Joanne Sainsbury, the managing director of iMET, delivered a workshop called 'working with business to develop the skills for the future' where she spoke more about iMET and how businesses could get involved with it.

"We saw this as a good opportunity to showcase both Alconbury Weald and what iMET can do within the context of the new development," she said.

Attendees had the chance to learn how to push their business forwards with a range of free seminars and events.

Ms Sainsbury added: "It is about promoting a collaborative approach; by complementing existing businesses and collaborating together, we can contribute to economic growth in the region.”