Triple charity zumbathon in Bury St Edmunds raises almost £4,000

A zumbathon fundraiser which saw 240 people take to the dance floor in Bury St Edmunds has raised almost £4,000 for three charities.

Fitness instructors Jo Brown and Marie Denny organised the event, which took place at CurveMotion on Friday night, in aid of My WiSH Charity, The British Lung Foundation (BLF) and Children with Cancer UK.

Fellow instructors, Alex Beale and Josie Sparkes-Houghton, also took to the stage to lead the dancers and join in the fun.

The event was in support of the fundraising efforts of Marie’s daughter Lucy who will be running the Brighton Marathon later this year for BLF, and Jo’s brother-in-law Scott Gage who signed up for the London Marathon for the third consecutive year to raise money for Children with Cancer UK but had to pull out for medical reasons.

The event, which was sponsored by Denny Bros Ltd, raised a grand total of £3,816.65, which will be split between the charities.

“This was our biggest Zumba event to date and the atmosphere was buzzing. We have been overwhelmed by the support & generosity of everyone involved. I’m blown away by the total raised and by doing something we love too,” said Jo.