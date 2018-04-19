Trio charged following ram raid arrests

Three people have been charged following ram raids across the eastern region, including a shop in Feltwell.

Two men and a teenage boy have been charged in connection with four ram raids across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, and Lincolnshire following an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

Charlie Oakley, 25, of George Street, Shefford, Tony Smith, 18, of Cadwin Field Schole Road, Willingham, and a 16-year-old boy from Market Harborough, were arrested on Tuesday following a ram raid in Isleham, Cambridgeshire.

They have each been charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit burglary in relation to ram raids at three Co-Operative shops- Long Bennington, Lincolnshire, Fulbourn and Isleham in Cambridgeshire and a One Stop shop in Feltwell.

The trio have been remanded in custody pending a court hearing.