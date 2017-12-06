Tributes for ‘one of a kind’ teacher Mark Jones

Tributes have been paid to a ‘one of a kind’ teacher from Freckenham, who died in a car crash last Friday morning.

Mark Jones, 38, of Elms Road, was a supply teacher who formerly taught at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds.

He was killed on Friday morning on his way to work at St Ivo School in Cambridgeshire, after his car collided with another at around 7.50am on the A1123 at Haddenham.

Mr Jones started work at King Edward VI in December 2015 as a media teacher.

He then moved on to teach both drama and physics at the school until August of this year.

Lee Walker, headteacher at the school, said: “Mark Jones will be remembered very fondly as a creative and inspiring colleague and friend.

“His knowledge, warmth and ‘joie de vivre’ touched the lives of those fortunate to have known him.

“Mark demonstrated consistent belief in the students he taught, many of whom have paid tribute to him as a ‘funny’ and ‘inspirational’ teacher.

“He will be sorely missed by the King Edward VI School community.”

Mr Jones was also a talented musician and took on the role of rehearsal accompanist for the students’ production of Oliver!, which he also directed.

He also led Boys’ Talk assemblies at the school, in which he spoke to male students about testicular cancer.

Many students and colleagues have paid tribute to Mr Jones on social media, with many remembering him as a ‘wonderful man’, ‘one of a kind’ and a ‘role model’.

In a tribute to Mr Jones on their website, St Ivo School said: “At St Ivo we are devastated by the sudden and untimely loss of an outstanding teacher and friend. In his short time with us he made an enormous impact on all those he came into contact with.

“His enthusiasm for his subject and for life was huge and infectious. His irreverent sense of humour and sheer positivity rubbed off on all those he worked with.”

It also said that students at the school released butterfly balloons as a tribute to Mr Jones’ belief in reincarnation and that a more permanent memorial will be planned in the future.