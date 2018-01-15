Trial to begin of Bury St Edmunds man accused of murder

A jury is tomorow due to begin hearing evidence in the trial of a man from Bury St Edmunds who is accused of a murder in the town.

Mourad Belarbi, 43, of Lake Avenue, is charged with killing Geoffrey Caton, 57, at a property in Cumberland Avenue on July 20.

Today (Monday) at Ipswich Crown Court a jury was sworn to hear the trial of Belarbi which is expected to last for up to two weeks.

Judge Martyn Levett told the jury that they will begin hearing the case tomorrow (Tuesday) when after the prosecution give an opening summary,the first witness is expected to be called.

Mr Caton allegedly died as a result of multiple stab wounds to the chest.

When an inquest into Mr Caton’s death was formally opened in August a pathologist’s report said that he had suffered 65 stab wounds.

The trial continues.