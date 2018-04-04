Trial date set for former UKIP councillor accused of murdering wife in Stowmarket

A former UKIP councillor and retired Royal Marine accused of murdering his wife at their Stowmarket home will go on trial in July.

Stephen Searle, 64, is charged with killing Jessie Searle in The Brickfields on December 30.

Stephen Searle

Today, Judge Martyn Levett said Searle’s trial at Ipswich Crown Court was due to start on July 9.

The trial is expected to last up to six-and-a-half days.

Police and paramedics who were called to the couple’s home found the body of Mrs Searle, a mother-of-three, who could not be revived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Judge Levett told Searle he would remain in custody until his next court appearance.