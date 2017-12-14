Treatt staff repay charity that gave them advice on keeping children safe online

Staff at Treatt in Bury St Edmunds have raised enough to help Childline answer 580 calls from children who need support.

They took part in a sponsored Walk a Mile a day for one month and did more than 3,280 miles, raising £3,218 for the NSPCC, which runs the Childline service.

The fundraising took place after the NSPCC delivered an online safety workshop to staff, giving tips on how to keep their children safe online.

The workshops, sponsored by O2, give advice to parents on how to set privacy settings set up parental controls and start conversations with children about their online lives.

Sheila Haywood took the prize for the staff member who travelled the most at 332 miles raising £1 for her first mile each day and 50p a mile for the rest.

It costs around £4 to answer a call to Childline so the money raised by staff at Treatt could enable the service to answer 580 calls from children and young people.

Ken Ferguson, Treatt’s health and safety manager, said: “This was a great opportunity for our staff to help raise money for the NSPCC’s Childline whilst encouraging them to take a break, keep fit and active and have a chat as they walked.

“An estimated 3,300 children from Suffolk were counselled by Childline last year and we are pleased to have helped the NSPCC reach more young people across the county.”

For information on keeping children safe online visit www.net-aware.org.uk