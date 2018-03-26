Treatt plc gains detailed planning permission for its new site on Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds

Treatt plc has been granted detailed planning permission for its new 10-acre site on the new Suffolk Park business zone east of Bury St Edmund.#

The Bury St Edmunds company, which makes and supplies ingredient solutions for the flavour, fragance and beverage market, will be bringing its current six separate sites under one purpose built roof on Suffolk Park - a £35 million investment.

The contemporary design incorporates a stunning curved glass frontage where state of the art laboratories will be showcased. The scheme also includes a light and spacious open plan, centralised, office space, manufacturing and warehousing facilities.

Daemmon Reeve, chief executive officer, said: “This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Treatt.

“Our results are showing substantial progress year on year and the new premises are an important plan for driving further growth.

“They will enable greater collaboration and innovation as our scientists work even more closely with our customers and there will be many more efficiencies just by everyone being under the same roof and on the same site.”

Mr Reeve added: “As one of the biggest employers in the area and a significant contributor to the region’s economy, the new site will also bring opportunities for new jobs and apprenticeships locally,”

The new site will include sustainable travel encouraging staff to cycle to work with secure parking and shower facilities. There are also electric charging points and a car share scheme.

Trees and woodland planting as well as landscaping with a sensory garden and barbecue area for staff are also included.

Treatt moved to Bury in the early 1970s and employs almost 200 people in the UK.

Suffolk Park has Enterprise Zone status ofering business rates incentives

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of St Edmundsbury Borough Council, said: “It has long been our ambition to create opportunities for local companies such as Treatt to expand and develop within West Suffolk, to create new employment and offer the chance for young people to learn new skills.”