Travelodge hotel set to open this year

A new Travelodge in Bury St Edmunds is expected to open before the end of the year, it was announced this week.

The 80-bed hotel, in Etna Road, will include a Bar Café and on-site car parking. It will create 25 jobs and represents an investment of £8 million for third-party investors.

It is the chain’s first hotel in the town and will be joined on the site by a drive-through Starbucks.

Rooms in the hotel will have bespoke king-size beds, bedside USB charging points, LED ceiling lighting, comfort cooling system and Samsung 32-inch digital televisions.