Trains disrupted after person struck between Diss and Norwich

Train services between Norwich and London were disrupted this afternoon after a person was struck by a train.

Police were called to the incident at 2.27pm at Sandy Lane Bridge in Norwich where a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trains were delayed for a period of time but lines are now said to be open by Greater Anglia, the train operating company. Some eight Intercity services up until 7pm from London have been delayed.

Officers are working to identify the victim and the coroner has been informed.