Trains affected after vehicle hits bridge at Kennett

Greater Anglia trains has warned traveller of delays and cancellations between Bury St Edmunds and Kennett after a vehicle hit a bridge this morning.

The train company said a vehicle struck a bridge in the Kennett area so it had to be examined by engineers.

Once the Network Rail response team were satisfied it was safe, trains were allowed to run over the bridge again.

But it meant the 10.44am Cambridge to Ipswich service terminated at Kennett and the 11.20am Ipswich to Cambridge was held at Bury for 29 minutes.

The 11.44am Cambridge to Ipswich service started from Kennett.

Greater Anglia warned: “Train services running through these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled or revised. Normal services will be provided as soon as possible.”