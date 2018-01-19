Train disruptions and power cuts continue after Thursday’s strong winds

Residents in Suffolk are still feeling the effects after strong winds battered the county in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Chaos ensued yesterday as several roads were closed and train services halted due to falling trees and damaged cables, with Suffolk Police advising people to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Some Bury residents were also hit hard by the winds. Billy Wappet, of Tollgate Lane, awoke to find 10 garage roofs in his garden (read story here), while Margaret and James Woodhouse’s garage and car, on Northumberland Avenue, were crushed by a fallen tree (read story here).

Greater Anglia have said there is still some disruption on the train lines this morning between Ipswich and Norwich, with all other services running as normal.

Many areas are still dealing with power cuts, including Bury St Edmunds, Great Barton, Pakenham, Fornham St Genevieve, Great Saxham, Fornham St Martin, Red Lodge, Ixworth, Great Livermere, Thetford, Elveden, Brandon, Santon Downham, Bardwell, Bildeston and West Row. UK Power Networks has said that power in these areas is expected to be restored by the end of today.

But Henrietta Fergus, a pensioner from Pakenham, has expressed concerns that the problem is not being dealt with quickly enough.

“We’ve been out of power for over 24 hours now and no one has told us when we are likely to get the power back,” she said.

“I’m recovering from a chest infection, I’m diabetic and now I’m absolutely freezing cold. And if nothing else, I’ve lost all the food in my freezers that I’d stocked up on.

“It’s deplorable really.”

The Bury Free Press have approached UK Power Networks for comment.