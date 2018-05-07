Traditional African day for Howard Primary

A school in Bury St Edmunds hosted an African drumming and dance day last Thursday.

Pupils at Howard Primary School were joined by Ghana born, Kwaku, who helped them perform traditional African music and dance.

Howard Primary School has been learning about Africa and had some African drumming lessons with Kwaku''''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Laura Guggiari, Year 5 teacher, said that it was a fantastic day with all the children dressing in traditional African clothes. She said they had grins on their faces all day.

The day was arranged by CHET (Chilford Hundred Education Trust) which oversees the school.

The day included samba drumming and African dance with the activities changing depending on each year group.

Ms Guggiari said: “They absolutely adored it and were drumming on their lunch boxes afterwards.”