Trading Standards tell people to say no to rogue fish traders

Suffolk Trading Standards have asked people to be careful as traders who are operating door-to-door in Rougham are selling fish.

The consumer advice service have said that they are targeting vulnerable people and pushing a hard sale.

Their Facebook page said: “These traders travel nationally, cold calling consumers’ homes selling the fish. This is often misdescribed, mislabelled or unlabelled, overpriced and sometimes underweight.

“They usually use Transit-style vans which are not refrigerated.”

It follows a post that the service put on social media about ‘Nottingham Knockers’ operating in the Holbrook area.

Their advice about buying anything on the doorstep is ‘not to purchase, and to report the sellers to us on 03454 040506.’