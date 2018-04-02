Town treasure trail to celebrate Meghan and Harry’s wedding

Shops in Bury St Edmunds will be helping to celebrate the royal wedding.

A treasure hunt competition in the lead up to the May 19 wedding is being organised by Business Improvement District (BID) organisation Our Bury St Edmunds, with prizes including vouchers to be spent in the town centre.

It is the second royal wedding-themed competition the BID has organised, with 40 businesses taking part in a similar event when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married.

Following that competition, the royal household sent a letter to Our Bury St Edmunds congratulating the town on the imaginative way it had celebrated the occasion.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “This competition was very popular when Prince William got married and we are hoping to build on that success for Prince Harry’s wedding.

“It would be fantastic to have as many or more businesses involved this year. Each will have one of the 10 ‘treasure’ items to display in their window.”

Full details of the treasure hunt will be published in the last week of April. Businesses wanting to join in should contact Our Bury St Edmunds as soon as possible.