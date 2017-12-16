Town’s second Snow Fiesta hailed success

Stowmarket’s Market Place was turned into a Snow Fiesta last weekend as the town embraced the festive spirit.

The town’s annual Christmas market was given a snowy theme this year, featuring a snow machine, a free ice rink sponsored by Anglian Water and even a bouncy snow globe for the children.

Set up by Stowmarket Town Council, organiser David Marsh said: “We were very pleased with how the event went and were very lucky with the weather, another day over and we would have had to deal with a real snow fiesta.”

Other attractions on the day included Father Christmas at the Museum of East Anglian Life, Stowmarket Library hosting Christmas Crafts and The Mix holding an indoor Craft Market.

Mr Marsh said he felt that everybody had enjoyed a really good time.

He said: “The feedback was just very positive about the siesta, even some of our regular market traders told me that it was their best Saturday of the year, which is lovely to hear.”

Music for the day was provided by the Mid-Suffolk Brass Band and the Stowmarket Concert band.

Plans to host the third Stowmarket Snow Fiesta are in the hands of the council but Mr Marsh said after another success year, he hoped the ice rink and snow machine would be back in 2018.