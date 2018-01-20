Town centre footfall drops

Bury’s Business Improvement District has promised not to rest on its laurels after a slight drop in footfall in the town centre last year.

Ourburystedmunds recorded an overall drop of 0.3 per cent since 2016, with a more signficant drop of six per cent in December figures.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Ourburystedmunds, said: “The footfall for the year is ever so slightly down so while we would have obviously liked it to go up, it’s still a much higher level than two years ago.

“While we are not worrying unduly about it, we are mindful of the numbers.

“We are not sitting on this and we want the people of Bury to know that we are aware of it and, while it’s not a disaster, we are treating it as a warning to us to continue to try to draw people to our beautiful town.”

But while the overall numbers measured by the footfall camera in Abbeygate Street fell, the week beginning December 18 was the busiest single week ever recorded.

“This shows that people still see the town as a shopping town and hopefully we can show them that there’s great food and drink establishments and events on offer as well,” said Mr Cordell.