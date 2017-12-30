Top priorities revealed for town centre masterplan

A new car park and a new shop front for the old post office have been named as the two top priorities for the Bury St Edmunds Town Centre Masterplan.

The final version of the masterplan was formally adopted by St Edmundsbury Borough Council at a meeting of the full council on Tuesday, December 19, with every councillor voting for the plans except one who abstained.

Car parking was identified as an important issue during the two periods of consultation in February and August, which resulted in over 8,000 comments from the public.

Cllr Alaric Pugh, chairman of a masterplan working group, said: “We have known for a while that the town centre is going to need more car parking. Our car parks are very popular which reflects the success of the town - and that success must be allowed to continue.”

The masterplan, which Cllr Pugh said has been ‘shaped by the people for the people’, identified St Andrew’s Street North as the preferred area for another car park and also identified St Andrew’s Street South as a prority area.

He hopes that the council’s purchase of the old post office will allow them to make ‘visual improvements’ to St Andrew’s Street South as well as Market Thoroughfare.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Ourburystedmunds Business Improvement District, said: “The work we are doing with the council on the masterplan is all positive but the proof is in the pudding. We are all on the same page with it though and want to further improve the town.”