Home   News   Article

Plough match champions advance to ploughing national finals as David Curtis claims man of the match award

By Craig Bradshaw
-
craig.bradshaw@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:00, 14 March 2020

David Curtis has booked a place in the plough match national finals, picking up the man of the match award for his performance on Sunday.

Curtis, from Littelport, won the classic section of the qualifiers at Neville House Farm in Ingham and will be joined at the national finals by Michael Taylor, who won the vintage trailed section and reigning British and European champion Richard Ingram, who triumphed in the vintage mounted class.

The event, which was the 12th annual plough match, attracted a field of 71 competitors, with some of the best ploughers in the country taking part.

David Curtis from Littelport
David Curtis from Littelport

Paul Rowe, Chairman of Suffolk Vintage Ploughing Society and an organiser of the event, said: “It was, absolutely, a very successful day with the best ploughers picking up the awards and we look forward to returning next year.”

The ploughing was judged on depth, neatness and straightness among other criteria.

For more stories on the annual Suffolk Vintage Ploughing Society plough match in Ingham, click the dates here: 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019.

Gallery1

INGHAM: Plough Match taking place with winners judged on quality of ploughing .Annual plough match at Neville House Farm in Ingham. 9 sectors of field ploughed with judgements made based on quality of ploughing. Organised by Society of Ploughmen. Picture Mark Westley. (31157937)Reigning British and European champion Richard IngramIan Dolman from Burwell (31176576)Ingham's plough match was judged on ploughing quality (31168571)
Read more
Bury St EdmundsOther SportOutdoors

More by this author

Craig Bradshaw
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE